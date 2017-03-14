Delayed arrival, telework option at DC area federal offices

1:12 Color Me Green 5K.mp4 Pause

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

0:25 Cox Mill wins 3A state title

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness