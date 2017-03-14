Storm batters Massachusetts with snow and ice, strong waves

A person makes a photograph of a snowy scene during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
People walk beneath snow-covered trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
People walk through blowing snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Worcester, Mass.
Steven Senne
AP Photo
A line of plows work to clear snow from a road during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Worcester, Mass.
Steven Senne
AP Photo
Public Works & Parks Department worker Jason Roy clears the windshield of a small plow being used to clear snow at City Hall during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Worcester, Mass.
Steven Senne
AP Photo
A man crosses a street in white-out conditions during a snowstorm in Lawrence, Mass., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Elise Amendola
AP Photo
A man walks with a shovel during a snowstorm in Lawrence, Mass., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Elise Amendola
AP Photo
Workers at the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency monitor the winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Framingham, Mass.
MetroWest Daily News via AP
Art Illman
Walkers make their way through the snow-filled streets of Pittsfield, Mass., Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
The Berkshire Eagle via AP
Stephanie Zollshan
Elena Nuciforo pulls her son Eric, 6, along the streets of Pittsfield, Mass., on a sled Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
The Berkshire Eagle via AP
Stephanie Zollshan
Rebecca Polo shovels her driveway on Francis Ave. in Pittsfield, Mass., for the third time during the morning hours of the blizzard on Tuesday, March 14. "Luckily I don't have to work today so I can keep on top of the shoveling," Polo said. "If I let this all pile up I would never be able to get through it at the end of the day."
The Berkshire Eagle via AP
Stephanie Zollshan
Two women struggle to walk in the blowing snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
People walk past Faneuil Hall during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
A person crosses a street in blowing snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
A person stands in the wind-driven snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
People struggle to walk in the blowing snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
A man walks through a park during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Lawrence, Mass.
Elise Amendola
AP Photo
A pedestrian makes her way down Essex Street during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Lawrence, Mass.
Elise Amendola
AP Photo
People walk in the wind-driven snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
People walk in the wind-driven snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
People work to remove snow at the Hampden County Hall of Justice on State Street during a winter storm in Springfield, Mass., Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
The Republican via AP
Don Treeger
A person walks down Main Street during a winter storm in Springfield, Mass., Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
The Republican via AP
Don Treeger
