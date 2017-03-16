National Business

March 16, 2017 2:19 AM

Opponents of fracking to protest in Annapolis

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Opponents of natural gas drilling known as fracking say they are planning a protest at the entrance of the Maryland State House to back a complete ban of the drilling practice.

The protest is scheduled for Thursday. A moratorium already is in place, but it expires in October.

The House passed a ban last week 97-40.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller has expressed support for a moratorium. On Wednesday, he said: "I'm favoring that fracking doesn't take place any time in the near future."

Gov. Larry Hogan hasn't decided whether he would veto a measure banning fracking. Hogan said: "I don't know that one's necessary, but we'll take a look at whatever the legislature decides to do with that."

Opponents cite pollution concerns. Supporters say fracking would create jobs.

Related content

National Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Eyewitness video of fatal police shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos