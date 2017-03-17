Many Trump voters would feel program cuts in budget proposal

1:00 Microgrids Pause

0:45 Junior Joel Berry hopes to win it all for UNC

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

1:04 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 pushing NCAA games out of NC

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire