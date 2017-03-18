World powers fail to agree on common view for global trade

6:00 NC State hires Wilmington's Kevin Keatts according to sources Pause

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC

1:04 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 pushing NCAA games out of NC

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

1:16 UNC's Meeks remembers championship loss to Villanova

0:18 Workers repair NCAA floor between UNC, Duke games

1:39 Blue Devils practice for NCAA Tournament in Greenville, SC

1:04 Berryhill outperforms other high-poverty preK-8 schools in CMS