April 23, 2017 7:08 PM

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons ejected after disputed pitch

The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Toronto manager John Gibbons has been ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus during the third inning of the Blue Jays' game at Angel Stadium.

Gibbons was angered Sunday when Kole Calhoun was awarded first base after what De Jesus apparently deemed to be an illegal quick-pitch from Toronto starter Marcus Stroman.

De Jesus raised his hands to call time and then sent Calhoun to first after the 3-1 pitch from Stroman, who used an abbreviated delivery that clearly angered Calhoun.

De Jesus allowed Calhoun to stay at first after consulting with his fellow umpires.

Gibbons was ejected for the first time this season and the 41st time in his career.

Stroman also was furious. He immediately gave up back-to-back singles to Mike Trout and Albert Pujols, who drove in Calhoun for a 1-0 Angels lead.

