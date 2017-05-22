Students, districts fight back against school sex assaults

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Shawnee Mission East High School seniors from left, Katie Kuhlman, Katherine Crossette, Natalie Roth, Hannah Breckenridge, Kendall Dunbar, Ireland Hague and Brena Levy stand for a photo in front of their campus in Prairie Village, Kan., on May 15, 2017. The friends organized a campaign to wear black clothing to class in hopes of drawing attention to the issue of school sexual assault after girl reported being attacked by a male student in a bathroom the previous fall. Charlie Riedel AP Photo