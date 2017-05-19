Washington loses fight, might pay up to $2B to save salmon

FILE - In this June 22, 2015 photo, Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, looks at a culvert, a large pipe that allows streams to pass beneath roads but block migrating salmon, along the north fork of Newaukum Creek near Enumclaw, Wash. On Friday, May 19, 2017, a federal appeals court declined to reconsider a ruling that Washington state says will require it to pay nearly $2 billion on salmon habitat. Ted S. Warren, file AP Photo