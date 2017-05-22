The Latest: Trump says there's a 'great feeling' for peace

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 A plastic bag with lifesaving potential Pause 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 1:50 Steele Creek Presbyterian Church vote 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 1:48 Why are smart, low-income students falling off the fast track? 2:33 Child of immigrants excels in math 0:50 Planes fly over Steele Creek Presbyterian Church 0:36 Traffic congestion rolls into Ballantyne 1:27 Now that's an RV: A wheeled honor to NASCAR 0:25 NC Senator on hospital bed after collapse: I'm fine Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP