National Business

May 22, 2017 5:07 AM

Shipyard: Building 3 aircraft carriers at once saves money

The Associated Press
NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

The Virginia shipyard that builds the Navy's aircraft carriers says it could save $1.5 billion by constructing three carriers at once.

Newport News Shipbuilding also says that would reduce construction time for each by up to two years.

The Virginian-Pilot reports ( http://bit.ly/2rmE1cf ) the Navy's top admiral, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, has called in a recently released paper for greatly expanding the fleet. The service has about 275 ships today. He says he wants to bring the fleet size to about 350 ships in the coming decade.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that bringing the Navy to 355 ships would cost $5 billion a year for 30 years. However, those figures don't include extending the lives of some ships, which the Navy leadership has proposed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa

African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 1:32

African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa
Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 2:45

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

President Obama's Commutations 1:35

President Obama's Commutations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos