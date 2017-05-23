National Business

May 23, 2017 7:25 AM

Ohio pulls back unbid $71 million lottery contract request

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio's lottery commission has pulled back a request for an unbid $71 million contract for the Greek company that runs the state's gambling operations.

The commission wanted the state Controlling Board to approve a two-year contract with Intralot that also included waiving competitive bidding for two-year contract renewal options through 2027.

The last request for a lottery proposal was issued 10 years ago.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qQrg9i ) state Sen. Jay Hottinger says it's uncertain how good the state's deal with Intralot is.

The paper reports that Intralot has been paid $259 million since 2009 to provide Ohio's lottery terminals and electronic slot machines at racinos.

