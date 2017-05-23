NFL cuts OT to 10 minutes and opens up end zone celebrations

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman 24) celebrates his interception with a "bow and arrow," gesture during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Landover, Md. The NFL wants to put some flair back into celebrations, allowing players to use the football as a prop, celebrate as a group and roll around on the ground again if they choose. The league, however, will continue to penalize any celebration deemed offensive, including those that embarrass opponents or mimic the use of weapons.