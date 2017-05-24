Wyoming inmates take pride in giving back to community

In this undated photo, Carbon County Higher Education Center director David Throgmorton speaks to Sgt. Wrisley of the Wyoming State Penitentiary, who helped show around a tour of the Pen's industries, a garment shop and print shop which help save the state money and rehabilitate inmates in Woessner, Wyo. The garment shop is enormous, with numerous stations and rows of tables bearing sewing machines and model clothing. The Rawlins Daily Times via AP Iain Woessner