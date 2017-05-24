10 Things to Know for Today

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa Pause 1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 2:05 Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 1:17 Elevated Roadway project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:27 Now that's an RV: A wheeled honor to NASCAR 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season 0:40 Visiting our Top Workplaces: Fifth Third Bank 2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. In a statement, the Vatican said the two sides agreed on their "joint commitment in favor of life and freedom of worship and conscience." It said talks also covered promoting peace through dialogue with people of other faiths. Vatican TV via AP

