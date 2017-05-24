Technology elevates new theme park experiences in Orlando

FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, landscaping consisting of real Earth plant species mixed with sculpted Pandora artificial flora is surrounded by ponds and gentle waterfalls at the Pandora-World of Avatar land attraction in Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The 12-acre land, inspired by the "Avatar" movie, opens in Florida at the end of May at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom. It cost a half-billion dollars. John Raoux, File AP Photo