National Business

May 26, 2017 4:07 AM

Minnesota Legislature passes $46B budget in special session

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota's Legislature has finished passing a $46 billion budget in a special session.

It took three extra days and some horse-trading to win crucial Democratic votes. But the Republican-controlled Legislature passed its final budget bills early Friday morning.

The overtime began Tuesday morning after lawmakers passed the constitutionally mandated deadline to finish a budget by midnight on Monday. But lawmakers made little progress throughout the week as Gov. Mark Dayton and Republicans got hung up on final details.

Lawmakers passed five remaining budget bills Thursday and into Friday morning. That included a state government financing bill that removed a change to how union contracts are ratified in order to win necessary Democratic votes in the Senate.

Dayton will have several days to decide whether to sign the budget.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1:42

Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly 1:07

Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly
Fred Whitfield talks about the importance of the Summer Camp Fund 0:31

Fred Whitfield talks about the importance of the Summer Camp Fund

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos