New Mexico governor restores university funds, vetoes taxes

FILE - In this March 27, 2017, file photo, Gov. Susana Martinez speaks about the recent legislative session to a group of business leaders and real estate developers during a luncheon in Albuquerque, N.M. Gov. Martinez has signed a bill that restores funding to all state colleges and universities for the upcoming fiscal year. The two-term Republican governor on Friday, May 26, 2017, also struck down revenue proposals approved by lawmakers during the special session that would have raised taxes on everything from internet retail sales to gasoline and diesel fuel. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo