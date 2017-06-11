National Business

June 11, 2017 5:52 PM

LA Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram agrees to 4-year deal

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram has agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, avoiding a protracted contract dispute shortly before the opening of minicamp.

The Chargers announced the deal Sunday.

Ingram has skipped the Chargers' voluntary offseason workouts while negotiating a new contract. Los Angeles applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Ingram in February, but kept working on a long-term deal.

Ingram has been one of the NFL's top edge rushers in recent seasons, recording 18½ sacks in the past two years. He is expected to be a key contributor to new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme as a bookend with defensive end Joey Bosa.

The Chargers have avoided any embarrassing contract negotiations ahead of their relocation season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Equality March

Equality March 1:16

Equality March
Cam Newton's Kids Rock Gala 1:08

Cam Newton's Kids Rock Gala
Paws and Pics 1:30

Paws and Pics

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos