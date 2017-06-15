APNewsBreak: Mark Irvings hired as baseball's arbitrator

In this photo taken circa 2009, Mark Irvings poses for a photo, location not known. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Irvings has been picked to replace Fredric Horowitz as Major League Baseball's independent arbitrator. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because Irvings' hiring was not announced. Irvings, who turned 68 last week, has heard baseball salary arbitration cases for the past six years. Tiffany Knight, courtesy of Mark Irvings, via AP)