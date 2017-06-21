MLB, players' union donate $1M to Negro Leagues museum in KC

Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred, left, MLB Players Association Executive Director, Tony Clark, second from left, and Bob Kendrick, right, president of the Negro League Baseball Museum, unveil a symbolic check during ceremonies in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Major League Baseball and its players' union presented a $1 million grant to the museum to help with operating costs, expansion plans and educational opportunities. The Kansas City Star via AP Jill Toyoshiba