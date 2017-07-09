Venezuelan MLB players voice anguish amid turmoil back home

This July 9, 2017 file photo shows Pittsburgh Pirates' Francisco Cervelli celebrating after hitting a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Amid three months of often-violent confrontations and economic turmoil in their country, an increasing number of Venezuelan players in Major League Baseball are speaking out against the government and showing solidarity with their compatriots protesting in the streets. Cervelli and several teammates posed for a picture with old upside-down Venezuelan flag. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo