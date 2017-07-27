Suspects to plead innocent over Kim Jong Nam's assassination

FILE - In this combination of March 1, 2017, file photos, Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, left, and Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong, both suspects in the killing of Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother, are escorted out of court by police officers in Sepang, Malaysia. Two women accused of poisoning Kim in a bizarre airport assassination are expected to plead innocent when they appear in a Malaysian court on Friday, July 28, 2017. Daniel Chan, File AP Photo