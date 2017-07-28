Formula E sees brighter future as Mercedes, Porsche sign up

FILE - A Sunday, July 16, 2017, file photo of Formula E racers entering Turns 3 and 4 during the final day of the New York City ePrix all-electric auto race in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Ahead of the Formula E series ending this weekend in Montreal, Canada, the two traditional racing giants, Mercedes and Porsche, have announced that they will compete in the series from 2019. Michael Noble Jr. File AP Photo