1,600 deer, elk gathered in roadkill law's first year

In this July 18, 2017 photo, grilled deer steaks, meat sticks and Landjaeger from deer meat prepared by Tim Bento is displayed in Lynden, Wash. Last July, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission changed state code to allow the salvage of elk and deer accidentally killed by vehicles. In the program’s first year of existence, people plucked nearly 1,600 deer and elk off Washington roadways, according to a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife WDFW) database of permits required for salvage.