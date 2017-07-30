An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike from in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air.
National Business

Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 10:21 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected.

Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened.

All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically.

The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide.

A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart.

Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

