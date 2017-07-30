National Business

Penn Station repairs not addressing this commuters' bane

By DAVID PORTER Associated Press

July 30, 2017 12:00 PM

NEW YORK

There's an issue that bedevils commuters who use New York's Penn Station that will persist long after this summer's extensive track work and corresponding schedule cutbacks.

Disabled trains in the tunnels under the Hudson and East rivers regularly cause delays that can ripple up and down the northeastern U.S.

Because of safety protocols, Amtrak says even during off-peak times a disabled train causes a minimum delay of 45 minutes to an hour.

Often they are caused by an aging system of electrical wires in the tunnels. But trains can break down on their own.

That's what happened on Good Friday when a New Jersey Transit train stalled in the tunnel, causing three-hour delays.

