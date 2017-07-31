National Business

Shkreli trial moves toward jury deliberations in New York

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 7:06 AM

NEW YORK

The federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) is moving toward the decision-making phase.

Jurors could start deliberating Monday at the trial in New York.

On Friday, they heard closing arguments by prosecutors accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

The defense insisted there were no victims because everyone got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and for trolling his critics online.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Voters approved money for parks in 2008, but county hasn't always followed through

Voters approved money for parks in 2008, but county hasn't always followed through 1:37

Voters approved money for parks in 2008, but county hasn't always followed through
Jonathan Stewart says Christian McCaffrey is a special player 1:24

Jonathan Stewart says Christian McCaffrey is a special player
First week of Panthers training camp in the books 0:57

First week of Panthers training camp in the books

View More Video