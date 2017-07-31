National Business

US pending home sales improved in June

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer

July 31, 2017 10:04 AM

WASHINGTON

Americans signed more contracts to buy homes in June, snapping a three-month decline in pending sales.

The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index rose 1.5 percent in June to 110.2. The gain still puts the pace of contract signings below its March level. The index has increased just 0.5 percent over the past 12 months.

But the increase is unlikely to cause a burst of home-buying. Prices are climbing faster than wages while number of homes listed for sale has plunged. There were 1.96 million homes for sale in June, a 7.1 percent decline from a year ago.

Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. A sale is typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End 0:30

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End
Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage 0:20

Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage
Voters approved money for parks in 2008, but county hasn't always followed through 1:37

Voters approved money for parks in 2008, but county hasn't always followed through

View More Video