National Business

Environmental groups sue government over vehicle emissions

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 8:15 PM

NEW YORK

Environmental groups that say they're seeking to restore clean air standards for vehicles on the nation's highways have sued the federal government in New York.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group and Clean Air Carolina sued the Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration on Monday, saying a federal safeguard meant to reduce climate-changing emissions was abruptly withdrawn in May.

The lawsuit says the Federal Highway Administration suspended a safeguard requiring states to measure and set reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions by highway vehicles.

The groups have asked a judge to declare the suspension violated federal law because it was imposed without providing public notice and soliciting public comment.

A message seeking comment from the Federal Highway Administration hasn't been returned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Reach Out and Read allows doctors to check health and promote literacy

Reach Out and Read allows doctors to check health and promote literacy 0:57

Reach Out and Read allows doctors to check health and promote literacy
Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End for the third time 0:30

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End for the third time
Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage 0:20

Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage

View More Video