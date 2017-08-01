Native hunters kill whale that made its way to Alaska river

In this Saturday, July 29, 2017, photo provided by Kyuk Public Media, a gray whale killed in the Kuskokwim River is butchered and the meat and blubber distributed in Napaskiak, Alaska. Local residents in boats chased the massive animal, peppering it with gunfire and harpoons before it died and sunk to the bottom of the river, where it was later retrieved and cut up for distribution among Alaska Native villages. Federal officials are investigating what they say appears to be the unauthorized harvest of a gray whale. KYUK Public Media via AP Katie Basile