Brazil embattled president survives vote on bribery charge

An activist protests, dressed with a mask of Brazil's President Michel Temer, as he holds fake 100 Brazilian Real notes and a sign that reads in Portuguese "I buy votes," at the arrivals area of the airport in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Temer faces a congressional vote on his future Wednesday, a showdown coming in a month dreaded by leaders of Latin America's largest nation. Eraldo Peres AP Photo