National Business

Navy offers motorcycle safety courses to ebb sailor crashes

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 2:27 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

The Navy is offering free motorcycle safety courses to sailors as it strives to reduce accidents and fatal crashes involving military personnel.

Navy officials said they'll hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness of the issue at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

Numerous motorcycle crashes occur each year that involve services members or civilians working for the Department of Defense. For instance, media outlets reported in May that a Navy sailor and an Air Force airman died while riding a motorcycle in Okinawa, Japan.

Safety courses are required for sailors who ride motorcycles on Navy bases.

According to media reports, the Navy has also been focused for decades on reducing fatal crashes involving sailors off base.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey 1:28

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey
Rivera happy with Kelvin Benjamin 1:05

Rivera happy with Kelvin Benjamin
No throwing for Cam Newton on Tuesday 0:50

No throwing for Cam Newton on Tuesday

View More Video