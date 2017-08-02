Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out

FILE - In this July 6, 2017 file photo, a wildfire burns near the historic mining town of Landusky, south of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in north-central Montana. Montana’s worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state’s firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall. The Billings Gazette via AP, File Meg Oliphant