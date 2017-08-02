Senate Republicans slowly turning their backs on Trump

FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. speaks to members of the media as he walks to a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. There wasn’t a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened. But little by little, Senate Republicans have been turning their backs on President Donald Trump. They’ve defied his Twitter demands, defeated his top agenda item and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over administration objections. Flake took aim at Trump and his own party in a new book, writing that “Unnerving silence in the face of an erratic executive branch is an abdication” and “the strange specter of an American president’s seeming affection for strongmen and authoritarians created such a cognitive dissonance among my generation of conservatives _ who had come of age under existential threat from the Soviet Union _ that it was almost impossible to believe.”
FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. speaks to members of the media as he walks to a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. There wasn’t a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened. But little by little, Senate Republicans have been turning their backs on President Donald Trump. They’ve defied his Twitter demands, defeated his top agenda item and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over administration objections. Flake took aim at Trump and his own party in a new book, writing that “Unnerving silence in the face of an erratic executive branch is an abdication” and “the strange specter of an American president’s seeming affection for strongmen and authoritarians created such a cognitive dissonance among my generation of conservatives _ who had come of age under existential threat from the Soviet Union _ that it was almost impossible to believe.” Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. speaks to members of the media as he walks to a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. There wasn’t a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened. But little by little, Senate Republicans have been turning their backs on President Donald Trump. They’ve defied his Twitter demands, defeated his top agenda item and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over administration objections. Flake took aim at Trump and his own party in a new book, writing that “Unnerving silence in the face of an erratic executive branch is an abdication” and “the strange specter of an American president’s seeming affection for strongmen and authoritarians created such a cognitive dissonance among my generation of conservatives _ who had come of age under existential threat from the Soviet Union _ that it was almost impossible to believe.” Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo

National Business

Senate Republicans slowly turning their backs on Trump

By ERICA WERNER AP Congressional Correspondent

August 02, 2017 4:13 AM

WASHINGTON

Little by little, Senate Republicans are turning their backs on President Donald Trump.

They defeated an Obamacare repeal bill despite his pleas. They're ignoring his Twitter demands that they get back to work on it. They dissed the White House budget director, defended the attorney general against the president's attacks and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over his administration's objections.

And they've ignored White House spending priorities, reasserting their own independence, which had looked sorely diminished in the aftermath of Trump's surprise election win.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina says: "We work for the American people. We don't work for the president."

Those are surprisingly tough words from a Republican whose state Trump won easily less than a year ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey 1:28

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey
Rivera happy with Kelvin Benjamin 1:05

Rivera happy with Kelvin Benjamin
No throwing for Cam Newton on Tuesday 0:50

No throwing for Cam Newton on Tuesday

View More Video