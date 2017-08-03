In this aerial image made from a video provided by WPXI, smoke rises in the air after dozens of cars of a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Hyndman, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. County officials ordered all residents of the small Pennsylvania town to evacuate after the derailment.
National Business

Evacuations remain in effect after freight train derailment

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 12:05 AM

HYNDMAN, Pa.

Evacuations remain in effect for residents of a small Pennsylvania town following a freight train derailment.

CSX says it's unclear when residents will be able to return to their homes in Hyndman, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

The railroad company says at least 32 rail cars derailed around 5 a.m. Wednesday, some of which contain hazardous materials. The fire department evacuated everyone within about a mile of the derailment site and directed them to two community outreach centers for help with lodging and food.

CSX says hazardous materials specialists assessed the damage from a safe distance Wednesday afternoon and confirmed that several rail cars were still on fire.

It was not immediately known what caused the train to run off the rails.

