Keystone XL survived politics but economics could kill it

In this July 29, 2017 photo, corn farmer Jim Carlson of Silver Creek, Ne., waits to be interviewed by a television reporter while standing in front of solar panels he is building on his land in the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline. Despite new uncertainty over whether TransCanada, the builder of the Keystone XL pipeline will continue the project, longtime opponents in Nebraska aren't letting their guard down and neither are law enforcement officials who may have to react to protests if it wins approval. Nati Harnik AP Photo