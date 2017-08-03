Malaysia central bank urged to reopen probe on indebted fund

Malaysian opposition leader Wan Azizah, center, and the opposition party members are gather outside the Bank Negara Malaysia BNM) the country's central bank in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Malaysian opposition lawmakers have urged the central bank to reopen its investigation into indebted state investment fund 1MDB that is under being probed in several countries for money laundering and implicating Prime Minister Najib Razak.