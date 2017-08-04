FILE - In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, left, and Mazda Motor Corp. President Masamichi Kogai pose for photographers prior to a press conference in Tokyo. Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. are partnering in electric vehicles with a deal expected to be announced later Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.
National Business

Toyota, Mazda plan EV partnership, $1.6 billion US plant

By TOM KRISHER and YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writers

August 04, 2017 5:04 AM

TOKYO

Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. said Friday they plan to spend $1.6 billion to set up a joint-venture auto manufacturing plant in the U.S. — a move that will create up to 4,000 jobs.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of about 300,000 vehicles, and will produce Toyota Corollas for the North American market. Mazda will make cross-over models there that it plans to introduce to that market, both sides said.

The companies will split the cost for the plant equally.

Toyota said that it changed its plan to make Corollas at a plant in Mexico, now under construction, and instead will produce Tacoma pickups there.

President Donald Trump had criticized Toyota for taking auto production and jobs to Mexico.

