The Latest: Nissan says workers reject UAW in Mississippi

A UAW supporter uses a bull horn to remind eligible workers to vote for the union while standing outside an employee vehicle entrance at the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Miss., Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Union members set up informational lines outside employee entrances at the plant and greeted all shifts of workers arriving and leaving, reminding workers to vote for the union. The vote for union representation of line workers concludes Friday evening. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo