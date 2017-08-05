National Business

Back-to-school shoppers enjoy Iowa sales tax holiday

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 9:36 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Those looking to pick up some back-to-school bargains can shop tax-free in Iowa this weekend.

Iowa's annual sales tax holiday kicked off Friday and wraps up Saturday. The tax holiday does not include Sunday.

The Iowa holiday allows back-to-school shoppers to buy select clothing and footwear priced at less than $100 without paying state sales tax or local option taxes. The two days are usually among the best of the year for Iowa retailers.

Retailers say the event draws thousands of people from Nebraska to the state for back-to-school shopping, too. Nebraska is one of 34 states that doesn't have a sales tax holiday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from 2017 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest

Scenes from 2017 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest 2:38

Scenes from 2017 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest
Panthers QB Cam Newton on The Wave: Really fast, then really slow 0:58

Panthers QB Cam Newton on The Wave: Really fast, then really slow
8-year-old signs one day contract with the Carolina Panthers 1:18

8-year-old signs one day contract with the Carolina Panthers

View More Video