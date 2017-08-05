National Business

Mississippi tax collections improve for start of budget year

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

August 05, 2017 9:38 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi tax collections looked better than expected for the first month of the budget year.

The state took in more money this July than during the same month a year ago.

State Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson says the numbers look good, but one month does not make a trend.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant had to make multiple rounds of budget cuts in the past year because revenue fell short of expectations.

Frierson says lawmakers who write the state spending plan are setting "more realistic" expectations for tax collections.

Mississippi ended its 2017 budget year on June 30, with revenue for the year falling $20 million below the total for 2016. It was the second year in a row that state tax collections decreased.

