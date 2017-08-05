US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, David Chrismon, left, a member of Guilford Technical Community College's student astronomy club, the Stellar Society, watches as Steve Desch, an astronomy instructor, sets up a telescope in Jamestown, N.C., that the group will use on their trip to Newberry, S.C. to observe a solar eclipse on Aug. 21. The High Point Enterprise via AP Laura Greene