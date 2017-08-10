The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is introduced as a new race car for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. The new Camaro will make its on-track debut during the 2018 Daytona 500.
National Business

Chevrolet introduces Camaro ZL1 for 2018 NASCAR Cup Series

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 4:36 PM

DETROIT

Chevrolet has introduced a new car for next year's NASCAR Cup Series — a Camaro ZL1.

The Chevy Camaro has only two Cup Series victories to its credit, both by Tiny Lund in 1971. More recently, the Camaro SS has been Chevrolet's entry in the Xfinity Series since 2013.

Chevy introduced the new race car in an outdoor ceremony in downtown Detroit on Thursday. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson drove the car along Jefferson Avenue before pulling in front of the Renaissance Center, headquarters of General Motors.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was also on hand, says he believes Chevy fans will be happy with the car, and he believes a lot of people had been hoping the Camaro would return to the Cup Series.

