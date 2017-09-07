All NFL games will air online, but watching won't be easy

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Thursday Night Football sportscasters Bill Cowher, left, and Phil Simms broadcast from the set on the field before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville, Fla. Every NFL football game will be shown live online this 2017-18 season, but that doesn’t mean you can watch. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo