AP source: Evacuated Dolphins arrive in LA for week stay

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery, left, scores a touchdown past Miami Dolphins' Nate Allen during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Philadelphia. Jeffery is looking forward to going against Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who likes to talk trash. He has 11 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in two games against Norman. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo