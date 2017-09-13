Patrick at career crossroads as days as driver appear over

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 file photo, Danica Patrick watches during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. Danica Patrick is done at Stewart-Haas Racing and her future in NASCAR is now up in the air amid a sponsorship shake-up. Patrick posted a statement on her Facebook page Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 saying her time with Stewart-Haas “had come to an end” due to a new sponsorship arrangement for the team next season. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo