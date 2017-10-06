Holy spirits? Closed churches find second life as breweries

In this Aug. 7, 2017 photo, the Church Brew Works, a brewery operating in a renovated church, stands in Pittsburgh. At the Church Brew Works, an early church-turned-brewery that opened in 1996, patrons slide into booths crafted from pews. Breweries opening in renovated churches are winning fans but earning disapproval from clergy and worshippers across the U.S. Dake Kang AP Photo