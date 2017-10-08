White House to order health care alternatives

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states, a unilateral move that follows failed efforts by Congress to overhaul the health care system. A senior administration official said Sunday, Oct. 8, that Trump was expected to sign the executive order next week. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo