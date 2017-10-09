National Business

International mission urges stop to killings in Philippines

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 2:38 AM

MANILA, Philippines

A mission of international parliamentarians and civil society leaders has urged Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's government to stop what it says is the alarming number of drug suspects being killed in the campaign against illegal drugs and the administration's aggressive efforts to silence its critics.

European parliamentarians in the group warned Monday the Philippines risks losing a preferential trade deal that allows 6,200 of its products to enter the European Union duty free if it fails to immediately stop the killings and political persecution of critics. The deal is under review and an EU report is expected in January.

The seven delegates from the Progressive Alliance and the Party of European Socialists visited depressed communities affected by the killings and met with lawmakers and human rights advocates during their visit.

