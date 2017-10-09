Blockbuster arrests not shocking to college hoops followers

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall after having a meeting with the university's interim president Greg Postel in Louisville. Ky. A federal probe illuminates a shady side of college basketball recruiting filled with bribes and kickbacks. The probe also implicated Louisville for paying a player to attend the school, leading to Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich to be placed on administrative leave. The Courier-Journal via AP, File Michael Clevenger